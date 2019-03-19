New details in Propst firing

In the letter dated on the first day of this month, Kebler said he saw and heard Coach Propst giving his players medicine during the past 2018 season. He said he saw Propst give the players medicine at his truck, from his pocket, and would call players to his office. Kebler said players would sometimes come up to him stating that coach said they needed some Celebrex for the swelling. He said his response was always “the doctor and I will make that decision, not coach.”