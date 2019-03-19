New details in Propst firing

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - Monday, WALB gained more information into what led up to the firing of Head Football Coach Rush Propst.
We now have a statement from Athletic Trainer, Ryan Kebler.
In the letter dated on the first day of this month, Kebler said he saw and heard Coach Propst giving his players medicine during the past 2018 season. He said he saw Propst give the players medicine at his truck, from his pocket, and would call players to his office. Kebler said players would sometimes come up to him stating that coach said they needed some Celebrex for the swelling. He said his response was always “the doctor and I will make that decision, not coach.”
Also Assistant Head Coach Troy Hobbs made a statement in the report that Propst would call meetings and not show up. He also wrote the 2018 team was totally dysfunctional.
Hobbs is currently in charge of the team since Propst was fired.
Tight End Coach, Buck Hanson, said after the championship game against Milton Eagles they had to get school resource officers involved because players would not respond to coaches.
Earl Jefferson, Director of Football Operations, said after the 2018 championship game, players were mad after the loss and were trying to get at each other and that school resource officers were called in to maintain the order. Jeff Kent the Defensive Co-coordinator said in his statement in the Internal Investigation Report that he saw Rush Propst give out anti-inflammatory medicine in the hallway by his office and the cafe area. He also said that the pills he saw were white and yellow.
As we previously reported, the school district's investigation is now complete.
The Georgia Professional Standards Commission has taken over the case.
We will continue to track this story and will let you know what comes out of that investigation.
