Moultrie couple witnesses barn fire that killed over 20,000 chickens

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - A massive weekend fire in Colquitt County is under investigation.
The fire, which happened about a mile west of Berlin, killed over 20,000 chickens and destroyed two chicken houses on Chapman Road, according to officials.
One family said when they saw the smoke, they immediately called 911.
“My first reaction was, that’s a lot of smoke,” Ronald Mead, a Moultrie resident, said.
Mead said he and his wife were driving home when huge, dark clouds grabbed their attention.
“We didn’t even stop at the house, we just drove down the field to see that it was the barns on fire,” Mead said.
Once there, Mead said he made sure everyone was safe.
Mead said it only took minutes for the fire to destroy the first barn and begin moving towards the second barn.
“As the flames got higher and higher, and the wind got into them the collector room and the wind flames set the second barn on fire,” he recalled.
Mead said the Berlin Fire Department was first to the scene. Moments later, other local fire departments arrived — all working hard to put out the monstrous blaze.
“There wasn’t much you could do, but stand there and watch it,” Mead said.
The owners of the farm told WALB only 700 chicken survived the fire.
Mead said it’ll take the owners a while to recover from this devastating loss.
“The saddest part is these people will lose half of their income until those barns are replaced, and you bring more birds in,” he added.
Sanderson Farms’ CFO told WALB they’ll help get the family back on their feet, so they can resume normal business as soon as possible.
A fire like this is extremely rare, the CFO added.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.