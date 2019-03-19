Macon man arrested after Crisp Co. arson

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - A man is in jail in Crisp County after destroying property and setting it on fire at Lake Blackshear Resort, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wesley Berry, 31, of Macon, around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 18. Berry faces charges of arson-1st degree, criminal damage to property, and possession of methamphetamines.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lake Blackshear Resort in reference to a subject destroying property and threatening to harm himself in one of the Villas. While deputies were in-route, Crisp County E-911/Communications dispatched Crisp County Fire Rescue and Crisp County EMS due to the fire alarm being activated.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies attempted to make entry into the villa. Berry barricaded himself inside the dwelling and refused to comply with verbal commands. Deputies breached the door and placed Berry into custody without further incident. Crisp County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.
Crisp County EMS evaluated Berry for smoke inhalation. Berry was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital and then to the Crisp County Detention Center.
“I would like to thank Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources for seamlessly working together to ensure the safety of person and property,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.
