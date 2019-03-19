Little fanfare for the week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Although high and mid level clouds continue to stream across SWGA, we'll stay dry through the week. Finally clearing Tuesday with tons of sunshine into the weekend. Overall a rather tranquil weather pattern with chilly mornings and pleasant to warm afternoons.
Below average temperatures stick around with lows low 40s even upper 30s Wednesday morning and highs low-mid 60s before reaching the 70s again Thursday.
Spring officially arrives Wednesday at 5:58 pm.
