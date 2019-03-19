ATKINSON CO., GA (WALB) - Two families in South Georgia are left devastated as they get used to life without their loved ones.
Just a short days ago, Bobbilynn Moore’s family reported her missing, with hopes that she would eventually come home.
A sad reality set in Monday as Moore’s family and friends came together for her funeral to say goodbye.
Moore was one of three people found dead in Berrien and Atkinson counties following their reported disappearance.
“She will be very well missed," said Stacy Tanner, a close friend of the Moore family.
Tanner said that she knew Moore since she was about a year old.
Having such a close relationship with her family, Tanner said Moore was like her funny, free-spirited niece that was never mean to anyone.
“I can’t imagine why this happened," Tanner said. “I mean she was so nice. It didn’t matter if you were rich, poor, white, black. It didn’t matter. She loved everyone. She was just a really good person.”
Practically knowing her since birth, Tanner said she never would have guessed that 21 short years later, she would be attending her funeral.
“For us that had to say goodbye, it was extremely hard — extremely,” she added.
Tanner said that she has struggled with what to say to the family, adding that all one can do in this situation is pray.
“They are in my prayers as always," she added. “Even though we don’t get too see each other that often, I do love them very deeply.”
Tanner said: “Like a piece of our hearts is missing. There won’t be a day that goes by that those that loved her dearly won’t think of her."
Tanner added she never would have guessed that something like this would have happened in her town and that her thoughts and prayers are with other victims family as well.
