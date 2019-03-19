1 killed, 2 arrested in Cordele homicide

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Two people are facing charges after police said a man was killed in Cordele Monday afternoon.
It happened on the 300 block of West 14th Avenue at the West End Apartments.
The crime scene tape couldn’t separate the fear from making its way outside the lines Monday.
Police said that’s when a man was found dead at the West End Apartments in Cordele.
“It’s going on 13 years and we have never had this,” said Richard Coleman, who said he’s friends with the victim.
Cordele Police said two suspects were arrested in the case, but officers haven't released their names.
Coleman said he is scared for his home.
“Our police just don’t come like they use to come,” he said. "This just hurt me because me and Bobby went to school together.”
Police also haven’t released the victim’s name yet.
Summer Cross said it was her uncle who was in his late 50′s.
“It’s just so senseless, like why would a person kill an innocent person that had a very beautiful heart that wouldn’t even hurt a fly,” said Cross.
She and her family watched as investigators questioned people in the apartments nearby.
“Whatever the situation may have been, it still didn’t have to go down like that,” she said.
Cross said it will be hard revisiting memories of her uncle.
“It’s just crazy how people can be so cruel,” she explained.
She also said to her, it seems like no where is safe anymore.
Cordele police say this is an active investigation and they are seeking the public's help to solve it.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI Region 3 office at (229) 931-2439.
