Gordy Gruhl named Westwood Athletic Director

Since taking the head coaching job at Westwood this past season, coach Gordy Gruhl has helped lead the Wildcats basketball team.
But now he will have the opportunity to oversee all of Westwood’s athletics.
For the past 46 years, the Albany hall of fame coach has helped lead teams to great seasons and state titles.
Now, for the third time in his career, coach Gruhl will be the athletic director, this time at Wetwood.
In his 46 years of coaching, coach Gruhl has been an A-D for 44 of them.
First at Edmund-Burke, then of course Deerfield-Windsor, now Westwood.
Coach Gruhl said his job as AD is to help the programs, not help coach the other sports.
“I’ve always had the philosophy and I’ve always told my coaching staff, that I’m there to help them, "said Gruhl. “I’m not there to get in their way. I don’t want to be the baseball coach or the softball coach, I’m there to help them anyway I can. One thing, when you’ve been an athletic director for as long as I’ve been, there’s not much that’s happened that I’ve seen. So, you direct them and you help them get going in the right direction. And of course, the biggest thing is you hire good people.”
Coach Gruhl made it clear that his new title won't stop him from coaching the Wildcats basketball team.
He’s still fully expected to be on the sideline next season.
