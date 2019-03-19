Gordy Gruhl named Westwood Athletic Director

“I’ve always had the philosophy and I’ve always told my coaching staff, that I’m there to help them, "said Gruhl. “I’m not there to get in their way. I don’t want to be the baseball coach or the softball coach, I’m there to help them anyway I can. One thing, when you’ve been an athletic director for as long as I’ve been, there’s not much that’s happened that I’ve seen. So, you direct them and you help them get going in the right direction. And of course, the biggest thing is you hire good people.”