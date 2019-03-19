Dougherty County to pay $3 million for debris removal services

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders said Monday around $3 million for debris removal services will come out of the county’s pocket — for now.
The bills are coming in more than five months after Hurricane Michael struck.
County leaders have to pay two companies, Ceres and Tetra Tech, for the debris they removed after Michael.
The county has to take money out of other funds to afford the millions of dollars in bills they’re facing and officials said they don’t know when they’ll be reimbursed.
Five months after what has been deemed the worst natural disaster Dougherty County has faced, and people are still reeling from the devastation.
“Well they have fixed some of the stuff, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done," Peggy Hawthrone, a Dougherty County resident, said. "So I think they should go ahead and spend the money, get it all cleared up.”
Dougherty County leaders have already spent close to $3 million on debris removal services.
“We do not budget for this, so we’re having to use our solid waste enterprise fund to pay these bills,” Mike McCoy, county administrator, said.
On Monday, county commissioners approved transferring more than $1 million from the fund to pay Ceres and Tetra Tech.
Currently, all money for debris removal is coming out of the county’s pocket, officials said.
“With the anticipation of being reimbursed on the back end,” McCoy said.
The county will eventually be reimbursed by FEMA for almost all the $3 million.
However, officials pointed out, it could take months or years until it sees that money again.
“This is just one of many bills forthcoming because we’re continuing to remove debris,” McCoy said.
Hawthorne, a lifelong Dougherty County resident, said the debris clean up progress she’s seen after Michael is worth the money spent so far.
“That makes me feel real good because there was some in my alley and it stayed down there quite a while,” she added.
The county will have to pay 10 percent of money spent for debris removal services, which would eventually be around $300,000, according to officials.
The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is facing the same problem as many police departments across the nation — a shortage in officers and staff.
Police Chief Jackie Battle said normal everyday operations are seriously impacted when they don’t have enough people on staff.
The department, Battle pointed out, lost 13 employees last year. Some from retirement, some who didn’t pass certain certifications and some who relocated, according to Battle.
A few new employees were hired, but Battle said the department is still six people short.
“When you’re short on personnel, you know, it affects everything," Battle said. "It affects the service you’re able to provide. It affects the cars you’re able to put out, the coverage that you’re able to do.”
Battle said they’ve have reached out to other agencies and chiefs to brainstorm ways to attract people to the job.
The police chief also said they’re going to job fairs and giving people as much information about the career as they can in hopes of hiring and keeping the needed officers and staff.
The Dougherty County Police Department discussed a program they’re using.
As more children and young people are online, police departments are using new technology to try and keep kids safe.
DCP uses a program called “Internet Crimes Against Children.”
The program, DCP officials said, connects officers with agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers are then alerted when predators are online and try to chat with teenagers and kids.
“We can pretend to be a 13-year-old because, you know, the predators are pretending to be 13 or something like that," Battle said. "So we can also go on the internet and pretend to be a 13-year-old in order to catch a predator.”
Battle said the department had no cases of this kind last year, but added that it is important to monitor online chatter in the county is still there.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.