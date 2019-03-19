Dougherty Co. voters to decide on T-SPLOST

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Polls open Tuesday across Albany and Dougherty County for a special election where millions of dollars in transportation funds on the line.
A Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax measure is on the ballot, but will voters turn out to approve that one cent sales tax?
If the majority of voters approve it, there will be a one cent sales tax increase affecting everyone in the county for the next five years. Those estimated millions of dollars will go toward transportation based projects.
If voters say no, there will be no changes.
Driving and walking around Albany Dougherty County you've probably encountered potholes, outdated traffic signals and areas without sidewalks.
Ronald Smith has lived in Albany his whole life and said he wants to see change with the proposed T-SPLOST projects.
“I think it’s a good thing. I think everybody who comes into the city and everybody who’s a part of the city can make a difference by paying the taxes so it doesn’t fall on certain groups as far as homeowners and business owners,” said Smith.
The sales tax would be in place for five years and is estimated to generate $80 million in revenue for specific transportation projects.
Another Albany native, Johnny Williams, said he’s one of the 600 people who have already cast their ballot and believes Broad Avenue and Clark Avenue need improvements for safety reasons.
“If they do get it approved I hope that they share the money with East Ward. East Ward would be able to do some productivity and get sidewalks and things that need it in the city of Albany," explained Williams.
Ronald Smith agrees.
“I really think the whole city, but really the East Side and the South Side really need some things over there," said Ron.
If approved, Albany would receive a little more than $53 million.
Dougherty County would be allocated just over $26 million.
Over the past three weeks of early voting, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said they’ve only had about 600 people show up to cast their ballot
Nickerson said the numbers are low considering that nearly 60,000 people across the county are eligible to vote.
"Our taxpayers will spend probably $50,000 for this election alone. Because your tax dollars are being utilized more, we want you to get it. We don’t tell you how to vote. We just encourage you strongly to come out and participate in the process.
One woman who wished to not go on camera said she is against the vote because she doesn't see a need for improvements in her neighborhood.
Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
You need to bring a proper form of identification such as a Georgia license; even an expired Georgia license is valid.
To find out your precinct location click here.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.