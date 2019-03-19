Defense for Ryan Duke asks judge for permission to appeal pre-trial decisions in Grinstead case

IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) - Attorneys for Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Irwin County teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead, are asking for permission to appeal multiple pre-trial decisions by the judge in his case.
WALB got copies of two motions filed by the defense asking Irwin County Superior Court Judge Bill Reinhardt to certify a couple of his orders to allow them to file a pre-trial appeal.
Recently, the judge denied both the defense's motion to postpone the trial and the defense's motion asking for funds to get expert witnesses and an investigator.
Now, attorneys for Duke filed the two new motions, essentially asking the judge to allow them to appeal both those decisions.
The judge has the option to allow or not allow the defense to appeal prior to trial.
Ryan Duke's trial is set for April 1, 2019 in Irwin County.
He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death in the Tara Grinstead case.
