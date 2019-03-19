Day 2: More testimony wraps up Tuesday in Bo Dukes trial

“I drove it around town when we went out. We were heading to a burn pile, and he said if you see any lights, it’s the police flying over my friend’s house, because they think he’s a drug dealer. We went to a friend’s house near a pasture, and Bo had snorted some... and I thought oh..., we’re in the military, and we’re going to get pee tested when we get back. It was about 2 a.m. We’re in his mom’s black car, and we stopped at a gas station, in some little town, in the parking lot, and he’s out of it. I’m the driver, because Bo got obliterated. And he said 'you’re my battle buddy, right? Remember the sign in town about the missing person? He said he knows what happened. He’s drunk, and said ‘my buddy said he needed his truck. He messed up and needed the truck.”