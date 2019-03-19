Coffee inmate charged with hiding drugs in his body

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A Coffee County inmate was processed into the jail, and he soon got more charges when methamphetamine was found in his possession.
Jail officials discovered the drug while conducting a routine search of his cell on March 16.
Following an investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, 51-year-old Jesse Walter Burkhalter was charged with possession of methamphetamine, crossing jail guard lines with drugs, and obstruction of law enforcement.
Burkhalter was initially incarcerated on March 13 on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Two Coffee County inmates were treated at Coffee Regional Medical Center for drug intoxication after they possibly attempted to swallow the drug.
Both inmates were medically cleared and returned to the jail.
The Coffee County Drug Unit continues to investigate this incident, and more charges are possible.
Officials think that Burkhalter got the drugs past jail searches by concealing the methamphetamine inside a bodily orifice.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.