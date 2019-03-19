Arlington police chief reinstated for second time

ARLINGTON, GA (WALB) - The Arlington City Council has reinstated the city’s police chief — again.
City council members held a public hearing Monday night.
Police Chief Donald Bryant told WALB that council members voted to reinstate him.
The Monday vote comes after Mayor Raymond Williams served Bryant a second letter of termination March 13. The first letter came before that, but council members voted to reinstate Bryant for the first time on March 5.
Bryant is allowed to return to work.
