Americus-Sumter holds community day for basketball

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Since the hiring of Michael Hoffpauir back in 2014, the Americus-Sumter Panthers basketball team has seen some of their best seasons in school history.
After reaching the state finals this past season, the community wanted to show their love for their team.
Community members packed the gym to show their support for their state finalist.
The Panthers reached the state finals this past season for the first time in 58 years.
The Panthers were honored by the mayor, county commissions, and Congressman Bishop.
Head coach Hoffpauir said this day was so much more then just the honoring of the boys basketball team, it honored all the Americus teams.
“We were real excited about doing this for the team," said Hoffpauir. "The whole school and community getting together and supporting the accomplishment we had. It’s not just about our boys basketball program. Middle school girls won the state championship, and we also had our rec team win the state championship. So, we just kind of recognizing all the good things that Americus-Sumter’s putting out.”
“The love, all the away games, they came and showed support," said senior power forward Joshua Lusane. "Even at Fort Valley they came and showed support. Anything we need, food, anything we need they just come and support us.”
The Panthers will look to hold the same community day next year as well, hopefully with the state title trophy.
