Watching Your Wallet: Thousands of consumer complaints hidden in federal watchdog database

When a complaint is received, the Bureau sends it to the company for response via a secure, web-based portal. In some cases, the company will notify the Bureau that it does not have a commercial relationship with the consumer. If, after contacting the consumer, the Bureau is unable to locate the correct company, the complaint will be considered incomplete. Companies can also alert the Bureau via administrative response if it receives a complaint that was submitted by an unauthorized third party. Our 2017 annual report, provides more detail on how companies respond to complaints. Also, the Bureau’s publication criteria, which is publicly available, provides more information about what complaints are published in the Bureau’s online database.