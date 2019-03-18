Waffle House gets new front after crash

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A man whose SUV smashed the entrance of an Waffle House on Saturday told police there was a simple explanation.
It happened just before 1:00 Saturday afternoon, March 16, in the 700 block of Westover Road.
Donald Edward Curran, 86, told the APD officer that he was pulling up to the restaurant to park, when his foot slipped off the brake, and hit the gas pedal of his 1999 Ford Explorer, and it smashed the store front, breaking the glass.
There was moderate damage to the vehicle, and substantial damage to the restaurant, the APD report said. There were no injuries, and since it was on private property, no citations were issued.
Monday morning, the store’s glass was being replaced.
