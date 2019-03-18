Suspects in Wilcox Co. deadly shooting in custody

WILCOX CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued arrest warrants in a Wilcox County shooting that left one person dead and three people injured Sunday morning.
The GBI issued warrants for Marqavous Coley, 20, and a juvenile. Both suspects are in custody, according to officials.
The suspects each were issued one warrant for felony murder and three warrants for aggravated assault, according to JT Ricketson, GBI Perry special agent in charge.
The autopsy found Jaquarious Benjamin, 20, died of a single gunshot wound, officials said.
Two gunshot victims from the incident are in stable condition, according to officials.
The incident happened on Dennis Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, west of Rochelle, Ricketson said.
Ricketson said it seemed the shooting resulted from a disagreement between two groups of people.
WALB has reached out to officials for more information.
