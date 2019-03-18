Suspects detained in Monday Cordele homicide

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is investigating a homicide, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The incident happened in the 300 block of West 14th Avenue in an apartment around 2:40 p.m. Monday, according to a release from the department.
A man was found deceased in the apartment.
Two suspects believed to be involved have been detained, the release stated.
“We ask that you stay away from the area as this is an ongoing investigation and we will give an update when possible,” the Facebook post stated.
The Cordele Police requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 3 office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI Region 3 office at (229) 931-2439.
