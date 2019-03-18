3 sentenced for sex offenses in Berrien Co.

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - Three different men pled guilty to sex offenses in Berrien County recently, according to District Attorney Dick Perryman.
Eric Dwight Brown, 33, pled guilty to sodomy. He was sentenced to 25 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison.
William Cody Hodge, 34, pled guilty to child molestation. Hodge was sentenced to 20 years with the first five years to be served in prison. Hodge is also banished from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit for his entire sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.
Charles David Bryant, 48, pled guilty to child molestation. Bryant was sentenced to 20 years with the first six years to be served in prison.
Upon release from prison, each will be subject to a curfew and sex offender conditions of probation, according to the district attorney’s office.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.