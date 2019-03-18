3 sentenced for sex offenses in Berrien Co.

By Jordan Barela | March 18, 2019 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 5:48 PM

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - Three different men pled guilty to sex offenses in Berrien County recently, according to District Attorney Dick Perryman.

Eric Dwight Brown, 33, pled guilty to sodomy. He was sentenced to 25 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison.

William Cody Hodge, 34, pled guilty to child molestation. Hodge was sentenced to 20 years with the first five years to be served in prison. Hodge is also banished from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit for his entire sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.

Charles David Bryant, 48, pled guilty to child molestation. Bryant was sentenced to 20 years with the first six years to be served in prison.

Upon release from prison, each will be subject to a curfew and sex offender conditions of probation, according to the district attorney’s office.

“I am proud that these men are being held accountable for their actions and they will spend years in prison to pay for what they have done to these children. It has been and continues to be a priority for my office to protect our kids from those that would harm them. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Nashville Police Department did excellent work in investigating these cases. I am proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Jennifer Smith for all her efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our children.”
