3 sentenced for sex offenses in Berrien Co.

“I am proud that these men are being held accountable for their actions and they will spend years in prison to pay for what they have done to these children. It has been and continues to be a priority for my office to protect our kids from those that would harm them. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Nashville Police Department did excellent work in investigating these cases. I am proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Jennifer Smith for all her efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our children.”

District Attorney Dick Perry Man