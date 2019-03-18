Recycling at work reminders from KADB

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - When it comes to recycling, Albany city leaders say we may be overlooking important recyclables.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful staff said it’s important to recycle in the work place.
Staff say you should remember to recycle paper, cans and plastics.
But there is something else that might be getting overlooked and that’s electronics.
“A lot of businesses are not aware that you can take your electronics, bring them to our office where we will actually have a company that will take all of those items and give them a new life as well," said Laverne Levins with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
Levins said they are asking offices to participate in their workplace recycling project.
She said they can help and assist with containers and information on recycling.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.