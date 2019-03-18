New public safety communications coming to Sumter Co.

SUMTER CO.,, GA (WALB) — New public safety communications will soon be plugged in for Sumter County.
Sumter County commissioners and city leaders met Monday and voiced their opinions about new communications systems coming to the county.
Leaders discussed which communications systems would be best for public safety officers.
“We’re looking at a 800 megahertz system versus a digital system," Janice Jarvis, Sumter County fiscal administrator, said. “At this point, our public safety officials are leaning towards the digital system for a couple of reasons, one being coverage through out the county, the other of course being the economic aspect of it.”
There is a difference in costs, Jarvis said.
“I believe if we go digital, it’s going to cost somewhere between $1.2 and $1.5 (million), that’s what we’re looking at," Jarvis added. "From what I’ve seen with the 800 mega hertz, that is somewhere over or above $2 million dollars.”
The 800 mega hertz communications plan still needs to be approved by the Georgia Legislature before funding can be dispersed to counties.
Regardless which system is picked, Sumter County sheriff’s deputies said an upgrade is needed.
“Locally, the benefits would be for our officers and our public safety entities to be able to communicate from their portables verses having to go to a cell phone to communicate or going back to their vehicles to communicate and that’s the problem we are running into now,” Eric Bryant, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said.
County commissioners will make a decision in April regarding the communication systems.
