New projects on tap for Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Sumter County leaders are planning future projects with special purpose local options sales tax (SPLOST) funds.
Sumter County and city leaders tossed around ideas during a Monday county commission meeting.
Maintaining safety vehicles and parks and recreation projects are currently on the project list.
One of the bigger projects leaders discussed is maintaining roads and other transportation needs.
“One being funding for public works for roads, bridges and infrastructure,” Janice Jarvis, Sumter County fiscal administrator, said. "That’s always a big project for the county and it takes a lot of funding to keep up the infrastructure.”
The collections for the 2020 SPLOST money will start in 2021, officials said.
A six-year plan, leaders said they anticipate over $21 million will be brought in.
Jarvis said they are still tossing around ideas for projects.
