Jury selection begins in Bo Dukes trial

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - Jury selection is underway in Wilcox County Superior Court for one of the men charged in the death of Tara Grinstead.
By about 10:30 Moday morning, lawyers had questioned 12 potential jurors as part of Voire Dire. There is a jury pool of 85.
Bo Dukes is facing three charges there including making false statements in the death and disappearance of his former teacher that his friend and former classmate is accused of killing. The trial comes two weeks before Ryan Duke is set to go on trial.
The former beauty queen and teacher in Ocilla disappeared 13 years ago. Bo Dukes, accused of being an accomplice to Ryan Duke, is set to give his testimony one day this week.
The Wilcox county charges against him include concealing a death, making false statements and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the Grinstead case.
According to the indictment in August 2017, the charges stem from June 2016. The indictment accuses Dukes of withholding information about Grinstead’s disappearance in a discussion with a GBI agent.
Investigators believe that after Ryan Duke killed Grinstead, he and Bo Dukes burned her body for several days at a pecan farm. Despite his prior confession, Duke now claims he did not kill Grinstead and says it was instead Dukes. Dukes is also facing charges in Ben Hill county in the Grinstead case.
He is also facing charges in Warner Robbins for a rape and kidnapping that happened on January 1. Ryan Duke’s trial is set to begin in two weeks.
The trial for Bo Dukes is began at 9 a.m.
