Dougherty Co. T-SPLOST early voting numbers are in

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Early voting just wrapped up in Albany and one commissioner isn’t too pleased with the turnout of voters.
City commissioners say as of early last week, 300 people cast their vote already, but that it was a lower turnout then what they expected.
Early voting ended on Friday and commissioners say the outcome wasn’t great.
“The last numbers I heard it was under 300, so I’ m not real clear but there was probably three or four days left. So as of that it wasn’t a very good turn out," said Commissioner BJ Fletcher.
One of the focal points on the ballot this year is the Transportation Special-Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
If T-SPLOST is approved, it is expected to bring around $80 million to Dougherty County within a five year time frame.
Around $50 million is expected to go to Albany.
Many people in the city have mixed opinions on T-SPLOST but commissioners just want people to vote.
“What’s crucial about them getting out, whether they vote yes or no this is a vote that they control." said Fletcher. "This is a decision that they need to know. They have to know the facts or id like to see them know the facts.”
The facts for funding can be broken down through a Georgia Department of Transportation T-SPLOST map.
Around $5 million to help pave city alleyways and $700 thousand for unpaved streets.
An estimated $10 million will be for county roadway improvements and around $1 million for county road striping.
One Dougherty County resident plans to vote yes because she wants to see more potholes repaired.
“I feel that if our cars have to be road worthy, our roads should be car worthy," said Cherie Kromschroeder. “That’s why I am voting yes.”
Others are unsure on how they will vote.
They didn’t want to go on camera but they question how the T-SPLOST money will actually be used.
Early voting has ended but the official voting day for T-SPLOST is on Tuesday.
