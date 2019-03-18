Albany “Shark Tank” contestant dances into preliminary rounds

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -An Albany native could be heading to the TV show, Shark Tank.
Azsaunna Bryant, 21, is creating a new app and is now in the preliminary stages for being on the show.
Her app is called “Dance Box” and it teaches users different dance moves.
The app uses tutorials from choreographers around the world.
She said the app was born from her own insecurities of being in a dance studio.
Now she wants to help other fellow dancers.
“I felt uncomfortable being in the classroom with like 8, 12 people at a time and so I just thought I had to find a way to just come in between this problem of not being able to just catch on faster and also being uncomfortable and that’s how Dance Box was born," said Azsaunna Bryant.
Bryant says the next step is a presentation.
If she passes the presentation, then she will be on the show.
She’s excited and optimistic about meeting the sharks.
