Tift Regional Gala honors South GA doctor

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A ceremony honored the legacy of one South Georgia doctor Saturday night.
The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation’s annual Hearts and Diamonds Gala honored Dr. John H Dorminy III with a Great Gatsby themed gala.
It was held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
The event had food, live music, and a diamond giveaway.
People who purchased tickets donated to a greater cause.
“Proceeds go to a mobile health clinic. and this health clinic will go through areas in Tift and surrounding counties and we will be able to see patients in the clinic as well as do health fairs,” said Mandy Brooks, Executive Director for the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation (TRMC).
Organizers say Dorminy was a well-respected obstetrician and gynecologist who co-founded the TRMC Foundation.
He served as board chairman from 1994 to 2015.
