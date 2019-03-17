Student athletes show their skills during All-Star Weekend in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Student athletes across Southwest Georgia showed off their skills on the basketball court Saturday.
The organization, Albany Elite, hosted All-Star Weekend at Albany State University West Campus.
More than 500 basketball players, cheerleaders and dancers from Albany and surrounding counties were there for the showcase.
Students in elementary, middle, and high school displayed their athletic skills.
Organizers say many high school students leave with a lot of great opportunities.
“Right now we have a total of 25 colleges and universities that come here to actually see the older high school players play and to offer scholarships and offer these awards," said O’Tessa Pelham, Head Coach for Albany Elite.
