Motorcycles ride again to honor fallen Dougherty Co. officer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Motorcycles were in full swing Saturday as people honored a fallen lieutenant.
More than 100 riders paid their respects to the late Lieutenant Thomas Cliff Rouse.
Lt. Rouse was shot and killed pursuing a convenience store robber in December 2010 while working for the Dougherty County police department.
“Three months after the year of his death the police chief then who was Cliff’s boss and some bikers formed a ride just for the money to raise to give to his family,” said Jackie Rouse, mother of Lt. Rouse.
Money raised from The Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride is set aside each year, giving a thousand dollars to families that have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
“Cliff touched the lives of many people and he would not want this notoriety but if it was one of his coworkers he’d be right in the middle of all of it," said Rouse.
Riders with American People Against Cop Killers or APACK rode in from Florida.
They said they were surprised by the hospitality in the Good Life City.
“The community is so supportive and the fact that these folks will pull over to the side of the road, & let us go by, and to show respect, and it’s just...it gives you goosebumps,” said Tonya Griffin, a member of APACK.
Rouse’s mother says the ride was put together by the Blue Knights and the Cliff Rouse ride committee.
“He has left a legacy and it’s a legacy of the wonderful law enforcement officer that he was but in momma’s heart and daddy’s heart he’s still that little boy that we raised.”
