GBI investigate fatal shooting in Wilcox Co.

According to GBI, 1 person is dead and 3 people are injured.

GBI investigate fatal shooting in Wilcox Co.
(Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | March 17, 2019 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated March 17 at 2:05 PM

WILCOX CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigation a shooting in Wilcox County they say left one person dead and three people injured Sunday morning.

It happened on Dennis Street around 2:30 a.m., west of Rochelle, according to J.T. Ricketson, GBI Special Agent in Charge.

He said it seemed the shooting resulted from a disagreement between two groups of people.

GBI officials are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as information comes in.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.