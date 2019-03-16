Talking, breathing mannequins give Tift Regional staff members hands-on experience

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Medical experts at Tift Regional Medical Center can get hands-on experience before they get in the hospital room.
Our news team caught up with staff for their open house Friday.
Tift Regional hosted the open house to let nurses and staff members know they can practice in simulation skills labs now.
The labs replicate hospital settings and give staff members experience before they work with real patients.
Mannequins that they practice on can cough, breathe, talk to staff members and even yell in discomfort. Experts say there’s even a pregnant mother mannequin that simulates birth.
Staff members tell us the labs help improve their skills.
“We’re able to do needle decompressions, we’re able to do chest tube simulation, we do mock code simulation, we can incubate him, live time just like we would a patient,” said Nicole Durden, Clinical Educator.
Funds for the labs came from the Tift Regional Foundation.
Labs include an ER, inpatient, office setting, and OB/neonate simulation labs.
