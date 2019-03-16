New details released in Pataula Charter Academy student ‘hate list’

EDISON, GA (WALB) - More details have been released from Calhoun County after a “hate list” was found on a student earlier this week.
Edison Police Chief Walt Ingram said that Pataula Charter Academy student Jackson Stapleton was not arrested at school.
Ingram said that a student at Pataula Charter Academy saw the list and showed one of his parents and then that parent went straight to Edison police.
Ingram said that once they got the complaint from the parent, they immediately got in contact with the school, but the school had already been made aware of the situation.
Stapleton turned himself into the Calhoun County Jail with his lawyer present.
Ingram said the student is also calling the list a “burn list.”
Edison police explained that a “burn list” is like street talk but police did not completely confirm what it is.
The Edison Police Department sent out a letter to the community and also sent it to Pataula Charter Academy to be sent home to parents.
In the letter it states that a complaint was made to the Edison Police Department about a particular student and they immediately responded.
The letter also states that Pataula Charter Academy hired one of their officers to be on campus before, during and after school hours for the rest of the year.
