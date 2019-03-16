McDuffie moving on from Dougherty for his Alma mater

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rufus Mcduffie is a basketball coaching legend in the 229.
After 3 years at Dougherty high, he’s accepted an offer he couldn’t refuse and is moving on.
Mcduffie is headed to his alma mater Appling County where he graduated in 74.
He notified the team and school of his move Friday morning.
He’ll be looking to turn the program around which won 3 games last season.
In his 3 years at Dougherty, he never had a losing season and won a total of 50 games.
The Trojans also made the playoffs every year they were eligible for it which was the past two seasons.
McDuffie’s pedigree is strong. He won 5 State titles all at Mitchell-Baker in the 90s.
