Longtime Leslie event returns for 31st year

LESLIE, GA (WALB) - A longtime tradition has returned once again this weekend to one South Georgia town.
The 2019 Dogwood Antique Show and Sale started Friday at the Leslie Civic Center.
This is the 31st year for the event.
The event is sponsored by the Town and Country Garden Club.
Vendors from across the southeast, especially from Georgia and Florida, are in town selling furniture, jewelry and more.
Money raised from admission goes back into the community.
“This is our main fun raiser for the Town and Country Club of Leslie. We do it in order to help beautify and do different things around town, one thing being the civic center is our main attraction in Leslie,” said Jolie Ledger with the Town and Country Garden Club.
The event will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
The show and sale is at the Leslie Civic Center on East Allen Street.
