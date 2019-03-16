Lee Co. leaders request stop lights on Highway 82 after accidents

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many people in the community are asking stop lights be put in on Highway 82 but Lee county leaders want you to know they have no say in the matter.
The requests come after several wrecks have happened on the highway in Lee County.
County leaders said they’ve been making the exact same requests.
But it's not up to the county to put a stop light there, or to change the speed limit to slow traffic.
It’s a state highway, so that is solely a Georgia Department of Transportation decision.
More from Lee County leaders:
If you’re a Lee County resident, you won’t be able to vote for new laws on alcohol sales just yet.
The issue of alcohol sales on Sunday was brought up at the Tuesday night's commission meeting.
Before anything involving the topic can be put on a ballot for residents to vote on, the county's attorney first has to take a look at the issue.
He’ll have to research how commissioners would go about putting it on a ballot which county leaders said could take at least six months.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.