Groundbreaking held for new Crisp County Middle School

CRISP COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Crisp County School District said that for the first time, it’s building its middle school from the ground up.
The school district held a groundbreaking ceremony for Crisp County Middle School Friday.
The school district said the new spot will house a gym and an athletic complex for sports.
Superintendent David Mims said E-SPLOST and state money funded the $31 million project.
JCI contractors is building the school.
The facility will be 160,000 sq. ft. and will have three wings for sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
School officials are excited to move to a new location.
“Nothing really wrong with the building. It was a hodge podge of separate buildings, about 10 different buildings,” said Superintendent David Mims. “And of course infrastructure on the building that old begins to fail so you need one that has really good infrastructure and you can put the best technology and security systems in place.”
JCI contractors said steel for the building will go up the beginning of May.
School officials said the building will be finished in June 2020 and open for students in Fall of 2020.
