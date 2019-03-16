Georgia FIRST Robotics competition hosted in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Friday, 31 Georgia high schools competed in day one of the Procter & Gamble FIRST Robotics qualifier.
The competition took place at the Albany Civic Center.
Out of the 31 high schools, 10 were Albany teams.
Students were paired with professional mentors to design and build robots, then they competed with them against other robots.
Victoria Jones, the senior captain of the Monroe High School Robotics Team, said she loved getting the opportunity to show and compete in front of the Albany community.
“It is very exciting 'cause not everyone knows what robotics is, so when we have a local competition and people that we know from the community are able to come out and see us, that lets them know all the hard work is shown today," said Jones.
The competition is free to the public and will start back up Saturday morning at 9 and will end at 5:30 p.m.
