Dougherty Co. police investigate animal hoarding case

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is investigating an animal hoarding case in Putney.
According to DCP, seven dogs, nine cats and 10 chickens were rescued from “deplorable conditions.”
Because the investigation is still active, no specifics have been released yet.
If you are missing a pet, or recognize any of the dogs shown below, you can reach out to the Peanutsfriends.org Facebook page, proof of ownership will have to be provided before the pet is released to anyone.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.