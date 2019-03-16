Crisp County school officials promoted to leadership positions

CRISP COUNTY, GA (WALB) - WALB News 10 spoke with Dr. Brandon Williams and Cindy Hughes who both tells us they’ve worked in the Crisp County school district for many years.
Now they’re coming together to bring their district forward.
Williams is the principal at Crisp County Middle School, but he found out at Tuesday’s board meeting that he’s been selected as the new assistant superintendent.
He’s taught several subjects like Math and English, as he navigated the school system for 15 years.
“I taught all those subjects I did some research through the SPED department and I’ve also taught at as Clark Elementary School as well,” said Williams.
Cindy Hughes, who’s been in the school system for 31 years, is stepping in as the new superintendent. She started March 1.
“I’ve served as the assistant superintendent for the last 5 years, so I’m very excited to be moving into this role and very excited to be breaking ground on a new school,” said Hughes.
Both Williams and Hughes are excited to focus on their goal of advancing students in the Crisp County School District.
“Well my responsibilities will be to work very closely with the board, to work very closely with the budget. And of course, because we’re building a school there will be lots of responsibilities related to facilities,” said Hughes.
Williams says his transition starts now, but he’ll begin in his new role July 1.
The current superintendent, David Mims retires at the end of June.
