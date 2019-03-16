Crisp Co. short track begins season this weekend

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - A Crisp County race track is set to “start your engines” during its season opener this weekend.
Drivers and fans will flood Crisp Motorsports Park Saturday night for a full racing program.
The track will host a driver meet and greet, 50/50 raffle and other drawings.
The track is scheduled to host many family-friendly events throughout the season.
Practice starts at 6 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids from 6 to 12 years old.
