Crisp Co. short track begins season this weekend

Crisp Co. Motorsports Park to Open
By Bradford Ambrose | March 15, 2019 at 9:40 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 9:40 PM

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - A Crisp County race track is set to “start your engines” during its season opener this weekend.

Drivers and fans will flood Crisp Motorsports Park Saturday night for a full racing program.

The track will host a driver meet and greet, 50/50 raffle and other drawings.

The track is scheduled to host many family-friendly events throughout the season.

Practice starts at 6 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids from 6 to 12 years old.

