Cooler and mainly dry to round out weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A shower or two is possible in our southern counties for the rest of the day. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
A spotty shower or two is possible early Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy again with highs in the mid 60s. All dry for the upcoming work week with mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs Monday through Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 60s. Near 70 degrees Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.