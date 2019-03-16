Construction underway on solar panel facility in Dougherty County

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Construction on the new solar panel farm, a $300 million project, in Dougherty County is underway.
The plant on Moultrie Road was approved in August despite some homeowners’ complaints.
WALB spoke with neighbors out on Moultrie Road, on and off camera today.
While some are hesitant the plant may still be an eye sore in the end, one homeowner said he’s excited to see the county’s future with the new industry.
“We need more industry to come here. And, I mean, this could be a start,” said resident Larry Hall.
The start Hall is hoping for is a new solar panel farm being built on more than one thousand acres of land on Moultrie Road.
“The natural resources that we have is from God, the sun. And I think it’s the upcoming future,” said Hall.
NEXTera Energy has started construction on the solar facility after it was approved by county leaders back in August.
At the time, many neighbors voiced concerns that the plant would be an eye sore. But today, Hall said he hopes the county continues in what he calls a positive direction.
“Let’s try it and see how it will work, and you know what comes out of it. You don’t know unless you try,” Hall said.
The solar energy will be sold to Georgia Power. County leaders said the energy will be cheaper and cleaner, a tax benefit in the long run for residents.
“Continue to follow it and see what the outcome is on it," said Hall.
Chairman Chris Cohilas said in a statement: “This is a positive development for Dougherty County that will not only centralize energy infrastructure, but further provide significant revenue back to the taxpayers for years to come.”
More from county leaders:
Dougherty County leaders may have a new strategy when it comes to attracting new businesses.
County Attorney, Spencer Lee, said there are 16 businesses in the North Monroe Street area now like Georgia Pacific Packaging Division, Ryder Transportation Services and Sasco.
Lee said the county’s Development Authority should go to the area and visit with the business owners.
“In order to protect the investment that’s already out there and to encourage new investment. The reason this one seems to be important is these people are happy to be out there because it’s easy access to the Liberty Expressway,” said Lee.
The authority will meet again April 4 to brainstorm ways to attract new business to the area.
