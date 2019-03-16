Clouds hang around but drier and cooler

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and warm upper 70s low 80s this afternoon. Although slim, rain chances hold Friday evening and Saturday morning. Clouds slowly clear therefore a mixture of sun and clouds before a good deal of sunshine takes over next week.
Otherwise drier and cooler air settles in for an extended stay. Expect sunny cool days with highs low-mid 60s and chilly nights low-mid 40s into midweek. Late week remains dry as highs warm into the 70s.
