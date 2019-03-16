Albany Mosque responds to mass shooting in New Zealand

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Forty-nine people were killed and 20 seriously injured in an attack on two Mosque’s in New Zealand Thursday.
The suspected shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, and charged with murder.
A praying session wrapped up at the Albany Islamic Center Friday.
People tell me they are praying for the victims in the mass shooting, that’s been described as New Zealand’s darkest day.
Prayers fill the Albany Islamic Center Friday night, as it would any other day. They worship in peace.
Their brothers and sisters in New Zealand were stripped of their peace Friday, when suspects opened fire killing dozens in two mosques.
“This is Islamophobic, and it kills,” said Mohammed Abdulmujeed.
Abdulmujeed is the vice president at the Albany center.
He said it shocked him to hear the shooting left 49 people dead and over 20 injured.
“New Zealand is a country which you never hear of these type of Islamophobic things,” he said. “These people they just hate human beings.”
He said he’s praying for the victims, but realizes these kinds of acts will continue.
The shooting didn’t stop Khaja Mohammed from coming to Friday night’s prayer either.
“I don’t think one such incident should deter people from doing what they normally do,” said Mohammed.
Mohammed said it was a horrendous tragedy, with a suspect with a plan.
“The whole idea behind this thing is to spread a panic and scare. Those things won’t be successful,” he said.
So they did what they knew how to do with no fear of their Mosque in mind.
They prayed for peace.
As a result of the massacre, New Zealand’s prime minister says gun laws will change in their country.
People at Albany’s mosque say they are looking to increase their security as well.
