Wetter weather returns Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy, breezy and warm as highs reach low 80s this afternoon. Clouds hold as a cold front slides east with showers and thunderstorms across SWGA Friday. Isolated strong storms are possible with heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts will average around 0.25" inch however expect higher amounts with any strong storms.
The front sinks south Friday night ushering in cooler and drier air. Temperatures drop below average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Clouds linger which brings gradual clearing into Sunday.
Staying dry with ton of sunshine and below average temperatures through next week.
