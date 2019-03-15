Under the Oaks Art Fest hosted for 12th year

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Talented artists from across South Georgia came together Thursday night.
The 12th Annual Under the Oaks Art Fest kicked off at the Leesburg Train Depot.
Over 20 artists will display different forms of art including photography and paintings.
One artist, who has been painting for over 40 years, explained the meaning of art.
“Most people do art because there’s no other way to express what they’re trying to express. Something about your soul wanting to connect with other people and it’s just about color and form, it’s expression,” explained artist Mary Sumners.
Around 40 pieces were on display Thursday night.
This is the first year the festival was held at the Leesburg Train Depot.
The show included a juried art show and sale. Winner were announced around 7 p.m.
Thursday’s festivities kicked off at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.