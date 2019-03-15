Sumter County approves Couch as the new leader of the Panthers

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - After one season with the Panthers, Larry Harold is resigned to take an assistant coaching job at Kentucky State University.
The Sumter County School board approved Ross Couch as the new leader of the panthers.
Couch spent the past two years as head coach at Bradwell Institute in Liberty county.
In the 3 seasons before Couch took over at Bradwell, the team had a total of 3 wins.
He led them to 6 wins in his first year, and 5 last season.
Couch even got them to the second round for the first time since 2008.
He’s scheduled to meet with the team Friday morning.
