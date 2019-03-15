South Georgians urged to monitor kidney health

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thursday is World Kidney Day, and health experts said kidney disease is a true health concern in South Georgia.
World Kidney Day is a time to focus on the importance of kidneys and how to avoid kidney failure.
Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States.
Officials with the Dialysis Clinic, Inc., the nation’s largest non-profit dialysis provider, said South Georgians need to have health checks yearly.
“We have a lot of people who have uncontrolled diabetes as well as uncontrolled hypertension,” said The Dialysis Clinic Area Operations Director. “And if you fail to get those things corrected those can actually lead you into becoming kidney failure.”
In 2015, there were more than 124,000 newly reported cases of kidney failure nationwide.
As of 2016, more than 23,000 Georgians are receiving dialysis.
