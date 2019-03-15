Second person arrested in three-person disappearance, deaths

Keyante Green (Source: Berrien Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Barela | March 15, 2019 at 10:31 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 10:32 AM

NASHVILLE, GA (WALB) - A second person was arrested in a death investigation of three individuals who were reported missing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kenyata Green, 25, was arrested on charges related to the death of three individuals — Ronnie Wayne Hackle Jr., Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, 17 and Bobbi Lynn Moore, 22.

[ Third body found in search for 3 missing Georgians; Arrest made in connection to disappearances and deaths ]

The charges have not been released yet by the GBI.

Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbielynn Moore (right). (Source: Facebook)
The GBI said efforts are being made to positively identify the three individuals.

Jonathan Douglas Vann, 20, was arrested Wednesday, also in connection to the case.

