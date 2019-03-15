Second person arrested in three-person disappearance, deaths

NASHVILLE, GA (WALB) - A second person was arrested in a death investigation of three individuals who were reported missing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Kenyata Green, 25, was arrested on charges related to the death of three individuals — Ronnie Wayne Hackle Jr., Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, 17 and Bobbi Lynn Moore, 22.
The charges have not been released yet by the GBI.
The GBI said efforts are being made to positively identify the three individuals.
Jonathan Douglas Vann, 20, was arrested Wednesday, also in connection to the case.
WALB has a reporter covering this story and we will update as more information becomes available.
