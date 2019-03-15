San Joe’s new restaurant set to open in April

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -The owners of San Joe’s To-Go are set to open their new restaurant in April.
San Joe’s Mexican Grill is set to open during the first part of April, according to Goodwill Southern Rivers.
Located at 1230 N. Westover Blvd, the restaurant is planning its grand opening as they plan to train new hires in the coming weeks.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. will host a two-day job fair for San Joe’s Mexican Grill and San Joe’s To-Go at the Albany Goodwill Career Center.
The job fair will be March 20, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and March 21 9a.m.-5p.m..
The owner is hoping to fill all 60 positions, Goodwill Southern Rivers officials said.
The restaurants are hiring for the following positions:
- Hosts
- Servers
- Cashiers
- Bartenders
- Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Busboys
- Managers
- Assistant Managers
“We’re excited to support a locally owned business, especially with the number of businesses that have either closed or moved to a neighboring county,” Marie Currie, Albany Career Center Manager, said. “San Joe’s offers employment opportunities to individuals from a variety of backgrounds and skill levels. We look forward to helping both our clients and business partner meet their employment needs.”
For more information, call (229) 317-0970.
