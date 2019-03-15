Noise complaint leads to Cordele drug bust

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Cordele police arrested four men from out of state on drug charges after receiving a call about a noise complaint, according to the department’s Facebook post.
Police said they were called out to the 900 block of Broad Street after someone reported a noise complaint coming from a vehicle.
According to the Cordele Police Department, when officers arrived, further investigation led to the arrest of Eric Robinson, from Indiana, Zaire Jackson, from the District of Columbia, D’Yontae Luster, from Illinois, and Nanya El, from Indiana.
All four were charged with an assortment of drug possession and drug-related objects charges, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.